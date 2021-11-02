Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $515,200.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,740. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $66.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

