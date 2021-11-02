ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $903,677.32 and $131.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00081096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.22 or 0.99898375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.81 or 0.07008034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002812 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

