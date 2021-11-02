ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $43,939.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00080908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00075306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.60 or 0.99656484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.79 or 0.07013340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002785 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

