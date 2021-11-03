-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

TXG stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.41.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.