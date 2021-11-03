-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

ALNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 132,255,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

