$0.27 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 502,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,579. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter worth $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.