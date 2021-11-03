$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. Brinker International reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 1,860,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,730. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.