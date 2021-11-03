$1.00 EPS Expected for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ENI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 322,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,969. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

