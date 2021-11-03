-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

AGIO opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

