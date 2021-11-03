$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 235,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,262. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.