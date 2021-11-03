$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 235,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,262. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

