$4.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.58 and the lowest is $3.54. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $20.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.30 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

