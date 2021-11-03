5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Down 10.6%

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 172,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 223,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$229.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.