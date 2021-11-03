890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Shares Purchased by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,467 shares during the quarter. 890 5th Avenue Partners accounts for 1.3% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.90% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,681,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 780,438 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 145.5% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 244,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 144,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

