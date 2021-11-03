a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.14

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

