Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ACBA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Get Ace Global Business Acquisition alerts:

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 268,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.