Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ ACBA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.
Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
About Ace Global Business Acquisition
Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ace Global Business Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.