Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $98.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 717728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,522,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,592,000 after purchasing an additional 474,105 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

