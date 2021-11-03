adbank (ADB) Price Up 213.7% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 109.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, adbank has traded up 213.7% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $7.03 million and $2.60 million worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00219169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00097323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004139 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,818,285 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

