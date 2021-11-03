Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 47.4% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $35,680.16 and approximately $388.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.77 or 0.07259881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00086961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.