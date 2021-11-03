Aleph.im 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.05 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $68.44 million and $4.05 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.