Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.53

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 14763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

