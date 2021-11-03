Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

ARLP stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

