AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.64

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 2120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 93,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 35.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

