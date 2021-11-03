Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. 477,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,888. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.