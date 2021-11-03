American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AWK. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

AWK traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.01. 1,633,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

