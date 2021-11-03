Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Radius Health (RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Radius Health had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Radius Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Radius Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $647,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

