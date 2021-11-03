Analyzing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) & Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 151.53 -$51.01 million ($2.66) -21.25 Ainos $20,000.00 4,985.47 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Ainos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $68.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -546.62% -50.43% -31.58% Ainos -998.65% -53.71% -38.42%

Volatility and Risk

Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Ainos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.