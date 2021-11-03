Analyzing Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Hywin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $897.02 million 1.74 $177.63 million $7.22 3.72 Hywin $277.11 million 0.61 $31.37 million N/A N/A

Sculptor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sculptor Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.85%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 23.45% 142.72% 36.88% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

