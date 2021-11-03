ankrETH (aEth) Reaches Market Cap of $130.71 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $4,456.69 or 0.07180802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a total market cap of $130.71 million and $781,053.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

