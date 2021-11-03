ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0050

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $38,199.19 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

