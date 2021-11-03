Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.89

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
