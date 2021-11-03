Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.89

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

