APR Coin (APR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 92.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $21,856.77 and $4.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00099542 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

