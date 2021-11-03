Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$1.07. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 3,059,274 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$551.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.79.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.