Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $9.75 million and $144,039.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

