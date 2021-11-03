AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,080.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and last traded at GBX 1,077.24 ($14.07), with a volume of 76129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,076 ($14.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 997.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 983.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

