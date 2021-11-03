B. Riley Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

AMRC stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,045,523.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $871,004.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

