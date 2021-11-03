Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

