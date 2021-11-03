Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.50

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.48, with a volume of 27432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

