Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.34

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 1266180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.80.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.