Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Raised by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 582.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,495 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,154,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

