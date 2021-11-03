Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

