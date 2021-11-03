BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans None Dividend of $2.07

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.067 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.