BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.03

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.36. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 346,711 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.