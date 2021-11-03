BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. 111,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,560. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

