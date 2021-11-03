BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

