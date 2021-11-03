BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,459. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

