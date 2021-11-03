BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BDJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

