BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE BDJ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
