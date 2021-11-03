BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

