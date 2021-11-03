BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BGY stock remained flat at $$6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,236. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

