BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BGT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,585. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
