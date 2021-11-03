BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,585. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

