BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 62,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,364. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.